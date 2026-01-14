Madhuri Dixit calls for ‘slowing down & settling into the moment’

Mumbai Jan 14 (IANS )Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has taken to her social media account to remind her fans about pausing and embracing life’s quieter moments.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a set of photographs of herself from a classy photoshoot, and penned a simple caption that read, “Some days call for slowing down and settling into the moment.”

In the pictures, Madhuri Dixit is seen posing against a soft blue backdrop, and dressed in a stylish denim ensemble, the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actress looks graceful. Accessorising with gold hoop earrings, bangles and rings, and makeup kept minimal, Madhuri looks stunning.

One picture shows her standing with folded arms, exuding poise, while another captures her walking forward flaunting her million dollar smile, and hands in her pockets.

The actress who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 4 decades, has delivered umpteen number of superhits.

The actress has been a part of the industry from the days when vanity vans and luxury on sets did not exist.

The actress had ecently opened up about her early days in the film industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she had recalled a time when luxury and convenience on sets were virtually non-existent.

Talking about shoots in places like Ooty, Madhuri reminisced how actors and crew often had to make do without vanity vans, proper amenities, or comforts, with hairdressers and assistants braving the outdoors just to keep everyone ready.

Madhuri Dixit stated, “When we were shooting in Ooty, we used to find some jungle to go to. And then our hairdressers and all used to stand with all shawls. I don't want to remember those days. They were quite... But through it all, I think we enjoyed ourselves. I mean, we loved what we did. And we all came together because of that love. And we were ready to make those sacrifices. At that time, we didn't even know it was sacrifices. It was way of life at that time.”

