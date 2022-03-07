Madhuri Dixit on her character in 'The Fame Game': She's like my evil twin

Mumbai, March 7 Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is seen in web series 'The Fame Game', says her on-screen character Anamika Anand differs from her real self. She was in conversation with Karan Johar about the show.

Talking about how Anamika is different from her, she said: "Nothing fazes me, I forge ahead always. There are so many other things I can do in life. But I don't think Anamika would be able to deal with things the way I do."

"She would be a mess. If she walks into a room and nobody recognises her, she'll go mad. She's like my evil twin," adds the actress.

She also talked about her equation with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and how they met and started a relationship.

"We met very casually at my brother's house. He had a party and he was a party guest. We met and started talking, we spoke about everything else," concludes Madhuri.

'The Fame Game' features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. It streams on Netflix.

