Madhuri Dixit, Shirram Nene get “so many things to see, do in Los Angeles”

Los Angeles [US], September 9 : Power couple Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr. Shirram Nene frequently share cute photos with their admirers. The couple is having a fun time in Los Angeles with their family and friends.

On Thursday, Nene dropped a couple of cute pictures from their vacation in Malibu and captioned it, "So many things to see and do in LA, where should we start? #Malibu with friends and fam!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw8NnMFvGwF/?img_index=3

In the first and third pictures, Madhuri and Shriram could be seen taking a selfie by the seaside.

The second and last picture showcased the couple getting clicked with their friends and family.

The couple can be seen twinning in a black t-shirt with a matching cap and sunglasses.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"More pics please Dr. Nene," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Enjoy your holidays."

"My fav Dhak Dhak girl," a fan commented.

Later, Nene posted another photo from their family dinner. Madhuri and Shriram Nene are pictured with their two sons, Arin and Ryan. He wrote, "A meal with family is divine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw9U9FEuWFM/

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor