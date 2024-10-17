Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene celebrate 25 years of togetherness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene marked their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

To celebrate this big day, Madhuri shared a special video to wish her better half.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "25 years of love, laughter, and countless memories with you. Happy anniversary, my forever and always @drneneofficial."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in October 17,1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is gearing up for the highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Rajpal Yadav besides Madhuri.

Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the film.

The film marks Vidya's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. It also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel.

In 2022, the second part was released and it was headlined by Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani have produced the upcoming film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024. It will face a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer 'Singham Again'.

