Madonna marks son Rocco's 24th birthday with heartfelt message

Washington [US], August 12 : Madonna took to social media to celebrate the 24th birthday of her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie with a touching message.

Marking her son's birthday, the Queen of Pop posted a carousel of 20 photos and videos on Instagram that captured Rocco's journey from childhood to adulthood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-iEVXyut4h/?img_index=1

In her Instagram post, Madonna reflected on the ups and downs of their relationship, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises."

She praised Rocco's artistic spirit and his role in their bond, adding, "But through it all your curiosity and artistic soul has been the glue that held us together."

The heartfelt message continued, "Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you - for Eternity."

Madonna's tribute opened with a recent photo of Rocco embracing her and kissing her forehead and included various images showing his evolving hairstyles and artwork over the years.

The post concluded with a recent snapshot of the mother-son duo enjoying a serene boat ride.

Earlier this year, Madonna celebrated Rocco's art show in Miami, highlighting his collection titled 'Pack a Punch,' inspired by Muay Thai fighters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5oqnF3vQ7x/?img_index=10

She shared her excitement about his artistic achievements, stating, "So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco's latest collection of paintings."

Madonna shares Rocco with her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

In addition to Rocco, Madonna is also mother to Lourdes Leon, 27, Chifundo "Mercy" James, 18, David Banda, 18, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

