Mahabharat’s Bheem, actor Pravin Kumar Sobti, dies of a heart attack

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who rose to prominence as Bheem in BR Chopra's iconic TV series Mahabharat, died on Monday night at his Delhi residence. The actor died after suffering a heart attack. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10 and 10.30 pm following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI. He is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister. According to an ANI report, he will be cremated at the crematorium ground in Punjabi Bagh today.

After retiring from active sports in his 30s, he turned to acting with a negative role in the Jeetendra-starrer Raksha (1982). Over the next decade, he acted in a number of films, most notably Loha, Ajooba and Shahenshah. His 6-foot-8-inch height and broad frame meant he was almost always playing the towering henchman of the villain. In 1988, he was cast as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological drama Mahabharat due to his height and physique. The role made him a household name across the country. Praveen continued to act in films and TV shows through the 90s and among other roles, played Sabu in the 2002 TV series Chacha Chaudhary, which starred Raghubir Yadav in the title role. He reprised his role as Bheem in the 2013 film Mahabharat Aur Barbareek. It was his final acting role.