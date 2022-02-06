Maharashtra govt announces public holiday on Monday to mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Maharashtra government has declared tomorrow a public holiday, following the death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Schools, colleges and offices to remain closed. The singer's funeral will be held today in the evening at Shivaji Park with state honours, followed by two-day national mourning. A state funeral was announced for the singer and followed by the observance of a National Mourning for two days to honour her life. The National flag will fly at half-mast for two days.

Lata had recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages, though primarily in Hindi and Marathi.She received several accolades and honors throughout her career. In 1987 the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second female singer, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.France conferred on her its highest civilian award, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour. On 8 January 2022, Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit. She remained in the ICU with signs of "marginal improvement" in her health. The doctors treating her had taken her off the ventilator on 28 January after her health "improved marginally"[123], however she was back on the ventilator on 5 February after Mangeshkar's health deteriorated and was undergoing "aggressive therapy".Mangeshkar died on 6 February 2022 at the age of 92 from Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome after contracting COVID-19 and undergoing 28 days of treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, India