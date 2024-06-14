Mahaveer Jain, Ektaa R Kapoor collaborate for film 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Filmmakers Mahaveer Jain and Ektaa R Kapoor have joined hands to come up with a film titled 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai'.

On collaborating with Ektaa, Mahaveer Jain in a statement said, "I am happy that Ektaa loved the film so much and was so touched by it that she got excited to present it. Upon watching it, her first words were, This is my kind of film. I personally feel after a long time, a film has been created that will bring families across all ages to come together to watch the film and each generation will connect with the film's powerful thought, Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai. I strongly believe that this is a story that will bring joy and yet touch every heart and soul."

Interestingly, on Friday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer in theaters, premiering alongside the recent release of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. Both Mahaveer and Ektaa sent their regards to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for attaching the trailer to his film.

The release date of 'Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai' has not been disclosed yet.

