Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19, superstar under home isolation

Mahesh Babu took to social media and announced that he has tests positive for COVID-19.The actor has mentioned that he has very mild symptoms and has isolated himself at his home. He also urged fans to get vaccinated if anyone didn't.Mahesh was in Dubai, chilling with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids during the new year. He wished his fans and followers bys sharing a family picture. He captioned the image, "Trust the magic of new beginnings! Be happy, be kind, be grateful! Happy New Year #2022! Stay safe everyone. Love you all "

On the work front, Mahesh is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala. "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image.