Mahesh Babu-Trivikram collab film launched with pooja ceremony

Hyderabad, Feb 3 Mahesh Babu's 28th film tentatively called 'SSMB 28' was formally launched with a 'muhurat' (customary) pooja in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the new venture that is touted to be a commercial action drama. It will also mark the duo's second-time collaboration.

Launched amidst a huge hype, a few pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on Twitter. Mahesh Babu, skipped the event, while his wife Namrata Shirodhkar attended the pooja on his behalf.

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will also be seen in Prabhas' upcoming pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' is playing the female lead in the movie.

Trivikram Srinivas has reportedly prepared a story, keeping Mahesh Babu's craze in consideration.

SS Thaman will compose the music for the movie, while it is bankrolled under the Haarika Hassine Creations banner. Other technical details of the crew will be out soon.

'SSMB28' will hit the floors this March.

