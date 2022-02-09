Mahesh Babu's nephew Darshan to appear in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Hyderabad, Feb 9 Mahesh Babu's nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan, is to appear in the upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Darshan will be seen playing the young Mahesh Babu in Parasuram Petla's directorial.

Actor Sudheer Babu, who had an interaction with the media recently, revealed the same. "My younger son will be seen as Mahesh Babu's younger version in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. I am glad he is to portray his mama (uncle) in the movie", Sudheer said.

To recall, Darshan has already acted in Adivi Sesh's spy thriller, 'Goodachari' in 2018. Mahesh Babu's fans are excited about the upcoming movie, and Darshan adds one more reason to their excitement.

On the other hand, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', the movie is in its final leg of shooting. Keerthy Suresh is the lady love of Mahesh in this movie, which has Thaman's music.

Billed as a commercial drama, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will release in theatres on May 12, 2022.

