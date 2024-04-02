'Maidaan' final trailer: Ajay Devgn on mission to put Indian football on world map

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : As actor Ajay Devgn turned 55 years old today, the makers of the much-awaited movie 'Maidaan' treated fans with a return gift by sharing the final trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the final trailer video and captioned it, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April! #MaidaanFinalTrailer Out Now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5P1-n8InCG/

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The trailer opens with Priyamani's character encouraging her husband Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay, with a pep talk. She lauds him for believing that India can achieve football glory in the imminent Olympics, back in the 1950s.

The video also shows Ajay's character selecting young football players from the margins, building India's underdog team, player by player, in contrast to Gajraj Rao's burecreautic nature. Ajay and his team don't only have to face rivalry in the stadium but also with jeers from the crowd and a mob protesting outside demanding India to "go back."

Earlier, the trailer of the movie showed, Ajay's character working hard to bring India's football game to the world map. In the trailer, he can be seen building a team, including young men from slums, and training them to make it big globally.

"We aren't the largest country, neither the richest. Half of the world doesn't know us. Football can create our identity because the whole world plays football. So, India needs to focus on making a world-class team for the next 10 years," Ajay said in the trailer's voice over.

'Maidaan' trailer reminded moviegoers of films like SRK's 'Chak De! India' and Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.

In both films, SRK and Akshay played hockey coaches and helped their teams register a historic win.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.

The movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

