Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating a rage, at the box office ever since it has hit theatres.The songs, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaawa and Main Niklaa O Gaddi Leke, served as a proper high for the audiences who remembered loving the first part of the film.Now Gadar’s music director, Uttam Singh, in a recent conversation, opened up on the love his songs have been receiving so many years later in Gadar 2 as well and blasted the makers for not even informing him about using the melodies he created, let alone seeking permission for the same.

In the interview with Amar Ujala, composer Uttam Singh said in Hindi, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Jeete in the film. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The film, which released on August 11, has grossed around ₹411.10 crore.