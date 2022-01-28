'Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss': Rakhi Sawant accuses Bigg Boss show of using her

The grand finale of the Bigg Boss 15 will be held soon. A few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had to say goodbye to the show. However, after leaving the house, Rakhi became very emotional and accused 'Bigg Boss' of using her for entertainment purpose. Currently, a video of Rakhi is going viral on social media. In this video, Rakhi Sawant is seen crying. Also, Bigg Boss always invites me to this show to entertain the audience. But, as the finale approached, they easily kicked me out of the game.

“Iska matlab ye hai ki Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karege. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu. Entertainment ke liye, jab tak santre mein juice hai, aap nichod lege phir chilka phek denge. Main koi santra, nimbu ya koi tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss ki aap mujhse entertainment lege but jab finale ka samay aaega doosron ko le jaege finale mein. Bigg Boss you know I love you so much. Main trophy ki haqdaar thi, main deserve karti thi (This shows that every year, you'll call me and use me like a tissue. I am not a tissue paper but a living, breathing human being. As long as the orange has any juice, you squeeze it all out for entertainment and throw the rinds away. I am not an orange, lemon or tissue paper that you'll get all the entertainment out of me but take others to the finale. Bigg Boss, I love you so much but I deserved the trophy),” she said to the cameramen, seemingly fighting back tears.