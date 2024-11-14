Majboor’ Track Out! Taaruk Raina Calls This Latest Release a ’Piece of Himself

Taaruk Raina recently dropped the much-awaited track ‘Majboor’, treating his audience with another piece of art. This track captures the vulnerable side of relationships, where a partner looses objectivity, and often leads to attempting actions driven by desperation rather than reason. Taaruk Raina, known for exploring the themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth through his music, opened up about unveiling the new track..

“I am quite exhilarated to deliver a track like 'Majboor'. It's more than just a song. ‘Majboor’ is a piece of myself, an extension of my personality. And it makes me beam with joy to share it with my listeners. The motive behind creating ‘Majboor’ was to highlight a time period in a relationship where one loses objectivity, and often chooses the path one is forced to taken for love. Beyond being a soulful song, it also brings sad pop to the forefront, and is sure to resonate with the listeners,” he stated.

As soon as ‘Majboor’ released, Taaruk Raina’s admirers couldn’t help but heap praise on his ability to strike a chord with the listeners. Beyond being a charming personality on-screen, Taaruk Raina often explores his musical side, and drops heartfelt compositions with a distinct blend of genres! Meanwhile, Taaruk Raina is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated 'Mismatched 3', his upcoming release 'Rangeen'. Additionally, he is also busy shooting for an untitled film.