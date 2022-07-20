Makes all sleepless nights worth it: Ajay Devgn on receiving positive feedback for 'Runway 34'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, dropped a string of behind-the-lens pictures from his recently released thriller 'Runway 34' as he expressed gratitude for showering love on his third directorial project.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bhuj' actor captioned, "Looking at Runway 34 still receiving so much love from the audience makes all the sleepless nights WORTH IT."

In the first monochrome picture, the 'Omkara' actor could be seen explaining the shooting sequence to his associates. The actor donned a jacket and a headband.

In another picture, Ajay can be seen on the director's chair with his team behind him.

In the last picture, the 'Golmaal' actor could be seen standing behind the television screen.

'Runway 34' marks Ajay Devgn's third directorial film after 'U, Me Aur Hum' and 'Shivaay'.

Apart from direction, the 53-year-old actor also starred in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Rakul Preet Singh.

'Runway 34' is a story based on a flight from Doha to Kochi, that landed with low fuel due to poor visibility in August 2015.

The aviation thriller film gathered a decent response from the netizens at the box office.

After its digital release on Amazon Prime video, the film garnished positive feedback from the audience.

Meanwhile, Ajay is currently busy directing his film 'Bholaa', which will be released on March 30, 2023. The film, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original movie revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay also has 'Drishyam 2' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor