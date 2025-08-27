Malaika Arora: Self-worth, for me, is knowing who I’m beyond the spotlight

Mumbai, Aug 27 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora values her journey and choices and said that for her self-worth is about recognizing her true self beyond the spotlight.

Asked what does self-worth mean to her in an industry that often thrives on external validation, Malaika told IANS: “Self-worth, for me, is knowing who I am beyond the spotlight. It’s valuing my journey, my choices, and my truth, not just the applause or opinions.”

The actress spoke about her evolved relationship with makeup over the years, both on and off camera. She said that earlier it felt like a necessity but today it's more like a form of self expression.

“Earlier in my career, makeup felt like a necessity for the camera. Today, it feels like a form of self-expression,” said the actress, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE.

She said that through her journey, she has learnt to experiment more.

“I’ve learned to enjoy the process, to experiment more, and to use makeup to highlight rather than hide.”

So, what does Malaika's off camera look like?

“Off camera, I keep it simple and minimal, but I always love that one bold element—whether it’s a strong lip or defined eyes,” she said.

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

