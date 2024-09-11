Malaika Arora's Father Death: Wife Joyce Recalls Anil Arora's Final Moments

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away after reportedly dying by suicide on September 11, 2024. It has been reported that Malaika Arora’s father allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his home on Wednesday morning. As per a News 18 report, Malaika’s mother, Joyce, in her statement to the police said that Anil Arora would routinely sit in the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that on Wednesday morning, when she saw her ex-husband’s slippers in the living room, she went to look for him in the balcony. When she could not find him there, she leaned over and saw below. The building watchman was shouting for help.

She told the police that they were divorced, but had starting living together again for the past few years. Joyce also told the police that Anil Arora was not suffering from any illness. He only had some knee pain. Mumbai police officers told The Indian Express that the incident took place at around 10.30 am at Ayesha Manor in Bandra (West). Anil lived with his family on the sixth floor of the building. The police said they have not recovered any note as yet, and they are conducting inquiries with his family members. “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, but we are probing the incident from all angles. A process to file an accidental death report is on,” the officer from the Bandra police said.Immediately after the incident, Anil was taken to the Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. A senior officer said his body would be sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which will be videographed. Malaika’s family members, relatives, and ex-husband actor Arbaaz Khan were seen visiting them in the morning. A team of Bandra police was also at the spot conducting a probe.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.



