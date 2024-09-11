Malaika Arora's father dies after jumping off terrace, no suicide note recovered: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died allegedly by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday.

Several Mumbai Police officials are present on the spot.

According to police, the reason for suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Anil Arora, father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of their residence in Mumbai. Police team is present at the spot and is carrying out investigation.

Malaika Arora was not at home when her father committed suicide. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune, and rushed back to Mumbai, soon after knowing about the incident.

After receiving this shocking news, the actor's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also reached the residence of Malaika's parents.

More details are awaited in the matter.

