Malaika, Shaan, Sobhita and Mr. Faisu shoot for ‘Bhumi Namaskar’ campaign song

Mumbai, May 23 Bollywood actress Malaika Arora along with singer Shaan, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and social media influencer Mr. Faisu shot for the campaign song ‘Bhumi Namaskar’ in Mumbai on Thursday.

Interacting with the media briefly, Malaika said she considers it an honour to get the opportunity to contribute to the track which has been possible because of the efforts of Bhamla Foundation.

Shaan, who was dressed in a white T-shirt and beige-coloured pants, waved at the paparazzi as he walked into the set.

Shobhita wore a beige colour kurta over a burnt orange-coloured palazzo, as she posed for the shutterbugs before quickly proceeding for the shoot.

The song ‘Bhumi Namaskar’ is set to release on June 5.

