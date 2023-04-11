Malayalam actor Bala successfully undergoes liver transplant

Actor Bala who was admitted to the hospital in the first week of March due to liver-related issues and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition for several days. He was awaiting a liver donor during his stay at the hospital. Recently, Bala and his wife celebrated their wedding anniversary in the hospital. In their anniversary celebration video, the actor revealed about the transplant surgery. As per the latest update, the actor has successfully completed the surgery and is now recovering.

Bala took to his social media to share his first picture after undergoing a successful liver transplant surgery. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose with his wifey Elizabeth. The actor's fans are happy that he is now on the road to recovery and the picture has gone viral on social media, with well-wishes pouring in from netizens and fans. Bala is expected to remain in the hospital for a month following the surgery.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Bala made headlines for claiming that he did not receive remuneration for his role. However, the issue later got solved amicably. After actor Bala's health took a turn, his ex-wife, singer Amritha Suresh, along with their daughter, visited him at the hospital. Amritha Suresh's current partner, musician Gopi Sundar, was also seen at the hospital.