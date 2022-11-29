Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next production venture. The film helmed by Kayoze Irani, will star Ibrahim in the lead along with Kajol. Buzz is that, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has also come on board for the same. The film will also mark, Kajol and Prithviraj’s first on-screen pairing along with Ibrahim’s debut. Now as per a Pinkvilla report, Malayalam superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also joined the cast of the yet untitled film. “The premise of the film is centered around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim. While Prithviraj and Kajol are paired opposite each other, details of Ibrahim’s character are kept under wraps for now,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors in the month of January.

The acting workshops and script reading sessions will begin in December for the trio.“Ibrahim is already training to make his acting debut. He has been doing all those acting workshops and script-reading sessions to understand his character. Some ice-breaking sessions with Prithviraj and Kajol will happen next month,” informed the source, adding further that there’s no one better than Prithviraj to come on board a film in this space. Prithviraj is among the biggest superstars from the Malayalam film industry and was among the first from the South to make his presence felt at the Pan India level a source was quoted as saying to the portal. Prithviraj has teamed up with Karan for Selfiee, which is the official adaptation of his own 2019 hit film, Driving Licence. The Hindi film features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead.“Karan and Prithviraj share a great bond and have been gelling over various scripts. Selfiee and Kayoz film are the two collaborations they have zeroed in on and there could be more to come,” the source concluded. Interestingly, Prithviraj has worked with Rani Mukerji too in his Bollywood debut.