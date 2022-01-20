Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

Mollywood superstar Suresh Gopi tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the news via his social media handles on Wednesday.In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy, and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected.”

Malayalam film celebrities Mammootty, Shobana, and director Priyadarshan also recently tested positive for coronavirus.On the work front, Suresh Gopi had recently wrapped up the shoot of his ambitious film ‘Paappan’, with filmmaker Joshiy. The makers had recently dropped a motion poster of the film and it was well-received. The poster crossed 1 million views in a matter of hours.“1M+ views for #Paappan's first look motion poster. Thank you for all the wonderful response! Here's presenting the first look poster. We can't wait to bring you more updates about the film! #Joshiy PS: Cigarette smoking is injurious to health,” Suresh Gopi penned, sharing a poster from the film.Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Paappan’ will soon kickstart the post-production and the film is expected to be hitting the big screens shortly