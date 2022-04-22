'Mami' Alia Bhatt grateful for warm welcome from her niece Samara Sahni

Children know how to magically create happiness. Actor Alia Bhatt, the new bride in the town, must have felt special after receiving a warm welcome from her little niece Samara Sahni on social media recently.

A few days after Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor, the latter's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara took to her unverified Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for her "mami."

"Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much," 11-year-old Samara posted.

Alongside the sweet note, Samara posted a beautiful picture of mama Ranbir and mami Alia from their wedding. The little one also shared a snapshot of Alia and Ranbir's Mehendi celebrations with her family.

Alia was deeply touched by Samara's warm welcome note.

Reacting to the post, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor commented, "Love you samuuuuuuu (a string of red heart emoticons)."

Samara's nani (maternal grandmother) Neetu Kapoor, too, commented on the post.

"Awww this is the sweetest," Neetu Kapoor wrote.

Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows on April 14 in the presence of family and friends at the former's Mumbai mansion Vastu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor