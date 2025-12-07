Mammootty honours "Lalu" Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 7 : Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have been known for sharing a close friendship over the years, supporting each other through thick and thin.

In a recent gesture, Mammootty honoured his friend and co-star Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award win. Taking to Instagram, Mammootty shared a video from what appeared to be the sets of their upcoming film, 'Patriot'.

In the video, Mammootty could be seen felicitating Mohanlal with a shawl and a flower bouquet, before the duo shared a warm hug.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR7NsFDEhsJ/

Other members also came forward to honour Mohanlal with similar gestures.

In his caption, Mammootty wrote, "To dear Lalu who won the Phalke award. With love."

Earlier in September, Mammootty celebrated his friend's Dadasaheb Phalke win with a heartfelt post and wrote, "More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown."

https://x.com/mammukka/status/1969398841696010435

At the 71st National Film Awards, the 'Lucifer' star received the award, the country's highest film honour, from President Droupadi Murmu.

"This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true, and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans," Mohanlal said.

Mohanlal, 65, is the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the second artist from the Malayalam film industry, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, to win the award.

On the work front, Mohanlal and Mammootty are all set to bring their real-life camaraderie to the big screen with 'Patriot'.

The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, giving a glimpse of an intense narrative focused on two individuals "who once controlled the country together."

The film also features a look at Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy's characters.

Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, 'Patriot' is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar. It is made under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

Details surrounding its plot or release date are yet to be unveiled.

