Man of Masses NTR Jr Takes X (Twitter) by Storm as India's Most Discussed, Alongside Modi & Kohli!

The unstoppable rise of NTR Jr continues to make waves, as Man of Masses reigns over social media as one of the most talked-about Indian accounts on X (formerly Twitter), standing shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Virat Kohli. This feat not only underscores his immense fan following but also highlights his global impact, a legacy that began long before his record-breaking performance in RRR.

With RRR storming international cinemas, raking in massive box office numbers, and earning an Oscar, NTR Jr has firmly cemented himself as a global phenomenon. His electrifying portrayal of Komaram Bheem left audiences and critics spellbound, opening the doors for international collaborations with renowned filmmakers who are eager to tap into his unmatched charisma and versatility.

Industry insiders reveal that several Hollywood directors have expressed interest in working with NTR Jr, captivated by his exceptional track record of delivering blockbuster performances. With each project, he has demonstrated a rare ability to connect with audiences across cultures, earning accolades not just in India but around the world.

Adding to his ever-growing legacy, NTR Jr's latest magnum opus, Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, was a roaring success, amassing more than ₹500 crores at the global box office and leaving fans eagerly awaiting its sequel. Devara: Part 2 is already in the pipeline, promising to take the cinematic spectacle to even greater heights, with its intense storylines and expanded world-building.

But that's not all—NTR Jr’s future lineup proves why he’s one of the most sought-after stars of Indian cinema. The actor is set to share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2, where fans can expect his iconic dance moves and action-packed sequences to dominate. Additionally, his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel for the much-anticipated period drama