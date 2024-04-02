"Man who has the BEST WIFE": Ginni Chatrath wishes husband Kapil Sharma on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Comedian Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today. On this special occasion, his wife Ginni Chatrath shared a funny birthday post for the birthday boy.

Ginni took to Instagram and posted candid and adorable pictures. Ginni wore a black outfit while Kapil opted to wear a black and white formal dress.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has the BEST WIFE in the world. #happybirthdayhubby #partnerincrime #love #blessings #gratitude."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QIVVEM5yr/?img_index=1

Kapil reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you mrs sharma...love you."

TV personalities like Neeti Mohan and Mahhi Vij also reacted to the post.

Neeti wrote, "Best caption" with a laughing emoticon. On the other hand, Mahhi commented, "Happy birthday bhai."

Netizens showered birthday love on the birthday boy.

Kapil and Ginni got married in Jalandhar in 2018. They welcomed their baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. They welcomed their second baby Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil and his team have made a comeback with his new show titled 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix

Celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Diljit Dosanjh will mark their presence in the show. The episodes have already been shot.

The show will also be a treat for cricket lovers as they will get to see Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as guests in one of the episodes.

In the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were the first guests. With Sunil Grover and Ranbir Kapoor's funny romance and Kapil Sharma's comedic timing, viewers were entertained through the episode.

