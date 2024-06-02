Mandy Moore delights fans with first baby bump photo

Washington [US], June 2 : 'This is Us' star Mandy Moore has delighted fans with a heartwarming glimpse into her journey of impending motherhood.

Just a day after the exciting announcement of her third pregnancy, Moore took to her Instagram Stories to share a captivating photo of her blossoming baby bump.

In the snapshot, the radiant star is seen cradling her growing bump while donning a stunning floor-length leopard print slip dress, complemented by black sandals.

With pink lipstick adorning her lips and a slightly tousled grown-out bob framing her face, Moore exuded sheer happiness and contentment.

Accompanying the endearing image was Moore's candid caption, "Last night's lewk. Guess I don't have to try to camouflage anymore."

Her genuine excitement and joy were palpable as she embraced this new chapter of her life with grace and style.

This revelation comes as Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, eagerly await the arrival of their third child, a baby girl.

Sharing the news on Instagram recently, the couple posted a heartwarming photo of their two sons, Augustus "Gus," 3, and Oscar "Ozzie," 19 months, with t-shirts reading "Big" and "Middle" respectively, hinting at their expanding family.

Reflecting on her growing family in an earlier interview with People magazine in October, Moore expressed excitement about creating new traditions and forging deeper connections within their community.

