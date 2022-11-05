Mani Ratnam on PS1's success: I am indebted to everybody who worked on this film

Chennai, Nov 5 With his magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' going on to emerge a huge blockbuster, ace director Mani Ratnam on Saturday thanked everybody who had worked on the film.

Participating in a thanksgiving meet organised by the film unit, director Mani Ratnam said that he had no other words but to thank the media with folded hands.

He also thanked producer Subaskaran saying this film wouldn't have materialised but for Subaskaran who said yes to making the film within two minutes of being told of such an idea.

Mani Ratnam also thanked everybody who had worked on the film with him, saying that if it hadn't been for the support that they had all provided this film wouldn't have been what it was.

"I am indebted to everybody every single person including carpenters, make up people, all of them who worked on this film. Sometimes, when I stepped out of the set after shoot, I would get scared to see the number of people working on a scene. So many people were working on each scene, all believing in me.

"This was such a big responsibility which I didn't know how I was going to fulfill. I would put it behind me and get into work mode. I would forget this as soon as I began working. I wish to say a very big thank you to all of them who might be invisible to our eyes but their contribution is big."

