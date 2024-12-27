Manmohan Singh Dies: A Great Financial Reformer; Superstar Rajinikanth Pays Ultimate Tribute to Former Prime Minister (Watch Video)

Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a "wonderful person" and a great financial reformer. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalised at AIIMS, Delhi. Political leaders reflected upon the two-time Prime Minister's legacy and said his contributions to the country will always be remembered. Modi on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, calling his death a significant loss for the nation. In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi described Dr. Singh as a leader of integrity, humility, and intellectual brilliance, whose contributions to India’s progress will never be forgotten.

PM Modi recalled Dr. Singh's extraordinary life, highlighting his journey from overcoming the struggles of the partition era to playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic reforms. "His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights. This lesson will guide future generations," the Prime Minister said.

As an economist, Dr. Singh made monumental contributions to the country's financial landscape. Serving as the Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, he played a key role in India’s 1991 economic liberalisation, which opened the country’s markets to foreign investors and reshaped its economy. Later, as Prime Minister, Dr. Singh's leadership continued to steer the nation’s development, and his commitment to reforms remains a cornerstone of India’s modern economic trajectory.PM Modi also praised Dr. Singh’s dedication to parliamentary duties, recounting his attendance in the Rajya Sabha even in his later years, despite health challenges. "His humility, gentleness, and intellectualism became the hallmark of his parliamentary life," PM Modi added. In a gesture of national respect, the Centre has announced seven days of national mourning in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization, which transformed the nation into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

