Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails India's twin Oscar wins in 2023

New Delhi [India], December 31 : In the latest episode of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how Indian cinema made the country shine with international honours.

Hailing India's twin Oscars wins in 2023, PM Modi said, "Friends, when 'Naatu Naatu' got the Oscar, the whole country rejoiced. Who was not happy when they heard about the honour given to 'The Elephant Whisperers'? Through these, the world witnessed India's creativity and understood our connection with the environment."

In 2023, 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song. Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'Best Foreign Language Film'.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the maiden Indian production to win the Oscar in the documentary short film category.

