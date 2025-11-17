Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat candidly speak about their roles in 'The Family Man 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about their roles in the upcoming 'The Family Man' Season 3 and expressed their excitement and love for being part of the series.

In a conversation with ANI, the actors shared insights on their characters and what keeps the show fresh for both the cast and its audience.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee described the set atmosphere as "very good," adding that only co-star DK remains serious while the rest of the cast keeps the mood light. "8 years means that we have spent a lot of time together. In a way, I wouldn't call it a family. However, it has evolved into a group where you can start whenever you meet. And one good thing about Family Man is that not only me, but all the cast members want the next one to start soon. They want us to go on set soon. Because there is never a time when you feel that you are exhausted doing this," said Bajpayee

He noted that the ensemble looks forward to reuniting on set, making every shoot an exciting experience rather than a tiring one. "You always feel that this time we will do something new again. We will meet these people again. So there is always a nostalgia with which you are living," he added.

Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment of the high-stakes spy action-thriller series marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man" in the country.

Bajpayee elaborated on his approach to reprising his role as Shrikant Tiwari. "There is no need for freshness; it's a character you inhabit. This time, a lot has happened in Shrikant Tiwari's life and over the past 4-5 years, a lot has already happened. And from where the story starts, you get to know what all has happened in his life. And what is going to happen next is in the script. So on the basis of that, you start seeing things in a new light. Yes, the backstory of the character, the elements of the character, you always try to bring them together. To remind yourself, you watch one episode of the first season. You watch one or two episodes of the second season. Just to remind yourself what exactly the fundamentals of Shrikant Tiwari is. After that, it is a different journey in which you have to enter," he explained.

The third Season introduces new adversaries in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a drug smuggler in the North East.

While talking about his character, Rukma and how he prepared for it, Ahlawat added, "The preparation is the same in every way. For doing something new. But a big part of the preparation that you do is in the script. All the logic is in it. All the emotions are in it. And when you... I remember when I met Raj & DK sir for the first time. The way they explained to Rukma what kind of a person he is. And why he is the way he is now. So you keep all those things in mind. And I think when you keep reading or asking yourself, why this or why that, you get ready to become an expert. And when the team is good, you don't have much tension."

Bajpayee praised the cast, noting their growth and the freshness brought by new faces like Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. "They are new, very known faces, and very talented. Seeing them, in the trailer or poster, I am seeing a new excitement in the viewers. The people who are watching, the people who are responding, it's also because of these two. They are not new people. They are known people. They have proved it. Seeing them, people are very excited," he said.

The trailer of the third instalment of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller series 'The Family Man' was unveiled by the makers in the first week of November.

The trailer opens with Manoj Bajpayee revealing the truth about his professional identity to his son Vedant Sinha. In a surprising turn of events, Bajpayee is labelled as a suspect in the case and has been deemed an "officially wanted criminal" in the country.

Nimrat Kaur also plays a prominent role in the series. Torn between duty, emotions, and responsibilities, Srikant is racing against time, as he must protect not only himself and his family but also the nation from an imminent threat.

The series is set to stream from November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor