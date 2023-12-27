Manoj Bajpayee On Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', Gives One Word Review

Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" is currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s with its enchanting music that beautifully captures the charm of that era. Through this movie Zoya Akhtar launched bunch of actors namely Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda. While the film has received mixed reviews on the internet, Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared his thoughts on it. During an interactive session with Zoom, the critically acclaimed actor revealed that he watched the film with his daughter.

Bajpayee expressed, "My daughter was watching 'The Archies,' and I told her, ‘I am not liking it.’ She was like, ‘Okay,’ and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing-up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies, and I remember Veronica and Betty. But she was also not liking it.”

He went on to share how he often encourages his daughter to learn to speak in Hindi, but she ends up schooling him instead. Bajpayee used the example of 'The Archies' and told his daughter Ava that even the characters in the film speak Hindi, so she should learn it too. However, she humorously responded, "What's your problem, dad? Please let me watch the film." Bajpayee emphasized how his 11-year-old daughter took the opportunity to playfully accuse him of not spending enough time with the family. "You're not giving us family time, dad," she said. "Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me back," he added.

Manoj Bajpayee, known for his remarkable acting skills, is married to former actor Shabana Raza. He has gained popularity among young audiences for his role as 'The Family Man' in the eponymous OTT series.