Manoj Bajpayee teases fans with new intriguing teaser of 'Bhaiyya Ji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his 100th film titled 'Bhaiyya Ji'. On Sunday, he unveiled a new teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with a crime scene depicting mayhem. A fire breaks out at the mortuary, where it looks like Manoj's loved one is there. Manoj's character, Bhaiya ji, witnesses this, and decides to seek vengeance and hunt the criminals. The teaser is packed with action, portraying Manoj's unwavering will to express his inner rage.

https://x.com/BajpayeeManoj/status/1787015792837509290

Manoj can be seen in a fierce and vengeful avatar in the movie.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming film 'Bhaiyya Ji' starring Manoj Bajpayee unveiled a new intriguing poster.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee treated fans with a new poster of his intense avatar

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Pratishodh ka nivedan lekar aa rahe hain Bhaiyya Ji, 24th May se aapke nazdeeki cinema-gharon mein.#BhaiyyaJi #MB100."

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song 'Baagh Ka Kareja'.

Taking to Instagram, Hitz Music treated fans with the full song video and captioned the post, "#BhaiyyaJi Kaun? Woh jinka hai #BaaghKaKareja SONG OUT NOW. Ab har kahin gunjegi Bhaiyya Ji ki dahaad.#BhaiyyaJi 24 May se aapki nazdeeki cinema gharon mein."

In the song, Manoj is seen in an intense and performing action-packed moves.

The song is sung and composed by Manoj Tiwari, with lyrics penned by Dr Sagar and music composed by Aditya Dev.

On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the makers treated fans with a glimpse of the song.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Hitz Music shared a teaser of the song and wished the actor on his special day.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with a group of men trying to kill someone. But, they fail miserably. Later, when the final attempt to kill the person has been taken, he wakes up scaring the men away.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor