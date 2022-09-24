Manoj, Konkona stir up a scheme in spiced up teaser of 'Soup'

Mumbai, Sep 24 Sugar, spice and everything nice is a line that can be used for filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming thriller series 'Soup', which stars acclaimed actors Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma, who cook up a scheme in the recently released teaser.

Over-a-minute long teaser of 'Soup', showcases how Konkona and Manoj cook up a delicious dark plan to kill and be together.

The actress plays a talentless chef named Swathi Shetty, who in a quest to have her own restaurant makes a plan to replace her husband Prabhakar with her lover, Umesh. But soon several other elements get into the plan and spoil the perfect recipe of success.

Sprinkled with love, lust, thrill and suspense, the Netflix series 'Soup' is helmed by 'Udta Punjab' director Abhishek Chaubey. It also stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

