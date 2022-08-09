Manorama's character wasn't originally part of Tamil classic 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram'

Chennai, Aug 9 Aruna Guhan, one of the Creative Directors of AVM Productions, the oldest production house in the country, has disclosed that the iconic role that actress Manorama played in the Tamil classic film, 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram' was originally not there in the script.

Guhan added that it was later included on the insistence of her grandfather, who was the producer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Aruna Guhan, who has now made it a habit to share interesting trivia about Tamil cinema, wrote a post titled, 'The amazing character that wasn't in the initial story.'

In the post, she said, "When 'Samsaram Athu Minsaram' was written, Manorama Achi's character was not in the story. My thatha (grandfather) felt a strong female character was needed who would travel through the story and communicate strong messages with humour."

He asked them to re-work but director Visu felt it would ruin the story.

He went back to re-work and four days later came back to Thatha and said, "Sir, this character has set so strongly into the movie, the entire essence of the movie would have been lost without her.

"Manorama Achi in all her glory will forever be one of the most iconic artistes for bringing so much to every character she played, this aside from being a wonderful and inspiring human being."

The film, 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', is considered an iconic landmark in Tamil cinema and brought to fore the difficulties of women in a middle-class family.

