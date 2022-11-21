Manushi Chhillar casts a magical spell at Filmfare Middle East!

Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who stole hearts with her stunning performance in her debut film Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, grabbed eye balls with her gorgeous bold outfit at the recently concluded Filmfare Middle East.

The actress strutted the red carpet in a gold plunging neckline outfit designed by Laith Maalouf, setting the Internet ablaze. She kept her look chic and classy with minimalistic accessories and nude make-up. On the work front, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran opposite John Abraham.