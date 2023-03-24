Mardaani director Pradeep Sarkar passes away due to low potassium levels

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was best-known for directing films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela andMardaani, has died at the age of 67. Director Hansal Mehta shared the news on his Twitter profile on Friday morning and he wrote: "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

Before venturing into films, Pradeep Sarkar directed several popular music videos and commercials. He made his directorial debut with Parineeta in 2005. The film featured Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Over the years, Pradeep Sarkar helmed films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani to name a few. His last project as a director was the 2018 film Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol in the lead role. If reports are to be believed, Pradeep Sarkar was on dialysis and his potassium levels had dropped drastically. He passed away in a hospital where he was rushed to at 3 am.