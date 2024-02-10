Nearly Quit Acting Despite Support: Mark Ruffalo Reveals at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Renowned actor Mark Ruffalo was honored with a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony held on Thursday. Accompanied by his wife, Sunrise Coigney, and two of their three children, Bella, 18, and Keen, 22, the celebrated star of "Poor Things" graced the event. Notably, Ruffalo's induction into this esteemed avenue marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

At the ceremony, Ruffalo admitted he nearly quit acting several times but was held up by those around him as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Mark Ruffalo expressed profound gratitude to his children, Bella, Keen, and Odette, acknowledging the invaluable lessons they've imparted to him about parenthood, masculinity, and the art of acting. "My kids, Bella, Keen, and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star," Ruffalo shared, emphasizing the significance of family support in his journey.