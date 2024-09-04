"Market forces in the industry are unfair," says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Market forces play a vital role in the film industry and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui totally agrees with this. He shared his views on how they actually work.

Speaking to ANI, Nawazuddin revealed how he finds the market forces in the industry "unfair".

"They are unfair (market forces). There are two types of actors, one for the industry and one for the public. The films of the actors for the public are not reaching the people. On the other hand, the films of the other actors are being released in 5,000 theatres irrespective of whether the audience likes them or not...," he said.

He also opened up on factors that play a vital role in making the projects commercially successful.

"Commercial success depends on a lot of factors... There is not one person involved..there is publicity marketing, screening count and more... Sometimes we don't get enough screenings... Humari films 200-300 pe khatam hojati hai ...uske shows subah hote hai aur raat mein hote hai (Our films usually wrap up at around 200-300 [screenings]... they have shows in the morning and at night.)...So we will keep fighting throughout our lives to give more value to our films by increasing the theatre screenings," Nawaz said.

"At least run our films in 5,000 theatres, or even run them in 3,000 theatres...Then judge me...Only then will you understand how much is our demand and how much is our supply," he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He is known to take challenging characters and give powerful performances in projects like Black Friday, Peepli Live, Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, and Sacred Games among others.

After the super hit music video Baarish Ki Jaaye, Nawazuddin is all set to enthral the audience with the new song 'Saiyaan Ki Bandook' in collaboration with songwriter-musical composer Jaani.

He was last seen in Anand Surapur's directorial Rautu Ka Raaz, where Nawazuddin garnered praise for his cop avatar.

