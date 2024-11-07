Martin Garrix coming to India in March, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : International artist Martin Garrix is set to return to India for another electrifying performance.

Garrix will celebrate Holi in India next year, performing at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 14.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Garrix said in a press release, "Performing in India has always been an incredible experience for me. The energy, the passion, and the connection with the fans here are unmatched. I'm beyond excited to bring my biggest hits to the stage and can't wait to create something truly special with my fans on Holi!"

He also took to social media to share his excitement about his upcoming visit.

"Feels very surreal announcing my first stadium show ever... I'll see you soon (tickets go live this Sunday)," he wrote.

Renowned DJ Garrix is celebrated for his chart-topping tracks that energise crowds globally. Known for collaborations with top artists like Dua Lipa, Usher, and Khalid, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCED4MqN0q2/?hl=en

Earlier this year, Garrix met Indian singer Arijit Singh, sparking rumours of a potential collaboration after Garrix shared a photo of them on social media. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Incredible week, thank you Arijit Singh."

The event, organised by Spacebound, promises to deliver iconic, high-energy tracks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor