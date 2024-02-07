Matthew McConaughey to star in Zach Bryan's 'Nine Ball' music video

Los Angeles [US], February 7 : Film legend Matthew McConaughey has joined country singer Zach Bryan for his 'Nine Ball' music video, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Dillon Cohen directed the video, which portrays the narrative of a child whose father is a gambling addict.

McConaughey portrays a pool shark who brings his young son to the bar to stake money against his opponent played by Scott Shepherd.

In an alternate timeline, Tye Sheridan plays an older version of McConaughey's son, who grows up to play billiards in the same pool hall as his father.

The narratives alternate back and forth, portraying the impact of the father's gambling on the son, and conclude with a flashback shot of McConaughey carrying the little child out of the bar following a bar brawl.

'Nine Ball' comes from Bryan's EP 'Boys of Faith,' which was released in September 2023, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Last Sunday, during the Grammy Awards, the singer won Best Country Duo Performance for 'I Remember Everything.'

McConaughey's part in the film comes on the heels of news that he is in talks to land his next role for the big screen, Apple Original Films 'The Lost Bus,' with Paul Greengrass already circling.

The script for 'The Lost Bus' was written by Brad Ingelsby, and it is based on Lizzie Johnson's 2021 book 'Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,' about California's 2018 Camp Fire.

The video follows Kevin McKay, a bus driver, and Mary Ludwig, a teacher, as they help evacuate a school bus full of pupils.

