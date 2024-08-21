Maya Rudolf opens up on playing Kamala Harris

Los Angeles, Aug 21 Actress-comedian Maya Rudolph, who is a regular at ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), has teased her return to the stage as Kamala Harris, the current US Vice President, and the Presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

Maya appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with RuPaul’, and told the show host that she has never experienced something like this in any of the work she has done.

She said, “This has been such a tremendous, exciting time for me that feels so much bigger than me or anything I've ever done. I've played her on the show before, but the minute it was announced that she was running, I think I was home watching ‘The Bear’ and it was announced that I'd confirmed doing SNL. I was like, ‘I did what?’ Everybody's just ready for it”.

Maya appeared on ‘SNL’ for seven years between 2000 and 2007 as the lead. She has since returned to the series for a number of guest spots and hosting gigs. She even won a Primetime Emmy for portraying Harris throughout that year's presidential race.

She told the show host, “I would never have believed you if you'd said one day you're going to be playing the presidential candidate. To think that I had anything to do with this by association is mind-blowing. I spent so many years on SNL watching other people play presidential candidates and thinking there's no one that resembles me in the race. To think that we're here now, and to think that I'd ever be close by association, is incredible”.

Kamala Harris is the first female US vice president, making her the highest-ranking female official in the country's history, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor