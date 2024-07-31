Maya Rudolph set to return to 'SNL' as Kamala Harris amid 2024 presidential campaign

Washington [US], July 31 : Maya Rudolph is making a highly anticipated return to 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), where she will once again take on the role of Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comeback comes as the NBC late-night comedy show gears up to cover the final stretch of the 2024 presidential campaign, according to Deadline.

Rudolph's portrayal of Harris has been widely acclaimed, earning her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020.

The character, affectionately known as 'Mamala,' has become a fan favourite, especially following Kamala Harris's emergence as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden's withdrawal on July 21.

Fans were quick to advocate for Rudolph's return to the SNL stage, and their calls have been answered.

According to reports by Deadline, pre-production for Season 3 of Rudolph's Apple TV+ comedy series 'Loot', which was initially scheduled to begin on August 26, has been delayed.

The series, produced by NBC sibling Universal Television, will see its production schedule adjusted to accommodate Rudolph's SNL commitments.

This scheduling overlap is facilitated by the fact that both SNL and 'Loot' are produced by Universal Television and Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video, according to Deadline.

SNL's upcoming 50th season is set to premiere on September 28.

Rudolph's return follows a precedent set during the 2020 Presidential election cycle, when she, alongside Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, played key political figures from the outset of the season through to December.

Carrey even relocated to New York to be closer to the SNL production base.

Rudolph's Harris first debuted in a memorable cold open on December 21, 2019, during an episode hosted by Eddie Murphy.

Her performance quickly gained traction, turning into a popular meme and solidifying her place in political satire.

She reprised the role several times following the 2020 election, including during her hosting stint on SNL in March 2021, which earned her a second Emmy for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Currently, Rudolph is nominated for four Emmys, including Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Loot' and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her recent SNL appearance.

