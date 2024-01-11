MCZMA Approves Salman Khan's Proposal for Hotel at Carter Road in Mumbai

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to construct a hotel at Carter Road in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report, the proposal was passed in a meeting on December 15 last year, with the minutes uploaded late on Wednesday.

According to the minutes, the hotel will be built by demolishing a deserted, under-construction eight-storey building at Carter Road in Bandra West on a 990 square-meter plot. The proposed residential hotel will have 19 floors, with three basement levels for various utilities and services. The first and second floors are designated for a cafe and restaurant, the third floor for a gymnasium and swimming pool, and the fourth floor as a service floor.

The fifth and sixth floors will house an office and convention centre, while the seventh and 19th floors will have guest rooms. The plans align with development control and promotional regulations. The proposal received various concessions for the latest amended plans from the municipal commissioner on December 27, 2021. The chief fire officer granted an NOC on December 3, 2021, and the NOC from the civil aviation department for height restriction was given on November 27, 2023.

The proposed FSI area of the hotel is 5933.77 square meters, and the total construction area is 10,208.00 square meters. The plot falls in the CRZ-IA & CRZ II area and is situated on the landward side of the existing road. The consultant appointed for the project informed the MCZMA that construction would be carried out in the CRZ-II area only.

The minutes also cite a CRZ notification of 2019, stating that "Reconstruction of authorized buildings shall be permitted, without change in present land use, subject to the local town and country planning regulations as applicable from time to time, and the norms for the Floor Space Index or Floor Area Ratio. Development of vacant plots in designated areas for the construction of beach resorts or hotels or tourism development projects is subject to the conditions or guidelines at Annexure-III to this notification."

The proposal has been cleared, according to the minutes. Salman Khan did not respond to a message sent by this correspondent.