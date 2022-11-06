Meenakshi Seshadri upset about Damini director and writer; says, “I was Damini but it was Sunny Deol’s dialogues that were more famous”

Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled Bollywood in the 1980s and early 90s, made a rare appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol The actor also gave a pleasant surprise to the Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya by bringing South Indian dishes, cooked by her, for them. She also talked about how she polished her cooking skills after moving to the US after marriage.

During the episode, one of the contestants was seen singing one of the most iconic songs from Meenakshi’s blockbuster film Damini. The film featured Meenakshi Seshadri as a righteous woman who fights for the justice of a rape survivor, even if it means going against her family, husband, and in-laws. The actress received several accolades for her performance in the film. Reminding her of those days, the contestant sang the title track of the film which originally featured the actress and the leading man of the film, Rishi Kapoor. While the actress turned nostalgic about the song and appreciated the performance, she went on to speak about how the fame related to Damini has been unfair to her.

After the performance, Meenakshi Seshadri said, “Mujhe ek shikayat hai Damini film ke writer aur director se. Damini tha mera naam but dialogues kaunse yaad reh gaye? Sunny Paaji ke. Abhi who dialogues mujhe de dete toh main nahi kar sakti thi? (I have a complaint but with the writers and director of Damini. I was Damini in the film but whose dialogues were memorable? Sunny Deol. If they would have given me those dialogues, don’t you think I couldn’t have done it?) The 58-year-old actress, who is always remembered for her roles in movies such as ‘Damini’, ‘Hero’, ‘Dilwaale was one of the top stars of the 90s.