'Megalopolis' set for theatrical release

Washington [US], June 18 : In a move expected to enthuse cinema enthusiasts, Lionsgate has secured North American distribution rights for Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited film, 'Megalopolis,' setting its release date for September 27 this year.

The announcement, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, comes after the film made waves at the Cannes Film Festival last month, stirring anticipation and critical acclaim despite its dramatic journey to completion.

'Megalopolis,' a passion project nurtured over decades by the cinematic maestro Francis Ford Coppola, features Adam Driver in a pivotal role as Cesar Catilina, a visionary determined to transform New York City into a utopian marvel, challenging the established elite in the process.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's debut at Cannes was marked by both celebration and intrigue, with an actor appearing on stage to read the dialogue for Driver's character, hinting at the immersive experience Coppola aims to deliver to audiences.

Francis Ford Coppola, known for his groundbreaking contributions to cinema with classics like 'Apocalypse Now' and 'The Godfather' series, has invested not only creative energy but also a portion of his personal finances into 'Megalopolis,' a project with a reported budget of USD 120 million.

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate's film boss, expressed excitement about collaborating with Coppola, emphasizing their shared commitment to daring and visionary storytelling.

"At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis Ford Coppola," Fogelson remarked enthusiastically as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In response to the acquisition, Francis Ford Coppola expressed his confidence in Lionsgate's ability to handle 'Megalopolis' with the same dedication and care as they have shown for his previous works.

'Megalopolis' boasts a stellar cast including Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Following its debut at Cannes 2024, the film garnered a 10-minute standing ovation.

