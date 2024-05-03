Megan Moroney announces her album 'Am I Okay?'

Washington [US], May 3 : American singer Megan Moroney is dropping a new album. The 'Tennessee Orange' singer announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, 'Am I Okay?'. It is set to release on July 12, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared an update, "wowowow i can't believe it's happening again already my debut album came out 362 days ago & i've spent the past year doing nothing but touring, writing this record & basically living in the studio getting it ready for y'all," the singer wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "i love these songs SO much & i can't wait for you to hear them! you can pre-order the vinyl now on my website (signed copies are also available)."

"and in case you forgot, TRACK 6, INDIFFERENT, IS OUT TONIGHT....OMGGG THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING ME & MY MUSIC I COULD CRY," she added.

"Am I Okay? finds Moroney sharpening her phenomenal songcraft and sharing even more of her personal story," a press release states. "As she explores the endless ways that heartbreak upends our lives, Moroney digs deeper into the raw emotionality that's earned her the nickname 'the Emo Cowgirl.'"

On April 29, Moroney took the stage at Stagecoach festival and performed hits like "Tennessee Orange," "I'm Not Pretty," "28th of June," and "No Caller ID."

Moroney, who graduated from University of Georgia with a degree in music business played her first-ever show at the Georgia Theatre during the spring of her freshman year.

"I was in a sorority I was a Kappa Delta and we had a philanthropy event where we hired Jon Langston to come play, but we used all of our budget on him, so we didn't have money for an opener," Moroney recalled. "But because I posted so many country covers with my dad, they were like, 'Well, Megan can just open.'"

After that show, she fell in love with performing. After four years in college, she moved to Nashville in May of 2020 and never looked back, according to People.

