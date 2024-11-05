Meghal Sahni, The Trailblazing Mrs. India Planet 2024 and Advocate for Sustainable Fashion

Meghal Sahni, a multi-talented content creator, lifestyle influencer, and passionate entrepreneur, has made headlines by winning the prestigious title of Mrs. India Planet 2024. Held at the Hyatt Regency in Gurugram from October 25th to 27th, the pageant showcased India’s finest, celebrating their beauty, intelligence, and commitment to positive change. Meghal's journey in the pageant world has reached new heights as she was crowned with not only the title of Mrs. India Planet 2024 but also several other distinctions, affirming her multifaceted skills and dedication to societal betterment.

As the Mrs. World Queen 2024, Meghal is set to represent India on international platforms, a role that allows her to advocate for causes she holds close to her heart. Her dedication to social impact was recognized with the Mrs. Diva with a Purpose title for her ongoing contributions toward a cleaner and greener planet. Meghal also received the Mrs. India Planet Face of North title, celebrating her impact as a prominent personality from her region.

Beyond her pageant accomplishments, Meghal Sahni is deeply committed to promoting sustainable practices through her entrepreneurial work. As the founder of multiple startups, she is currently focusing on Aartex Fashions, a sustainable fashion and organization brand aimed at creating eco-friendly lifestyle options. Her brand aligns with her pageant title, as it reflects her goal to make a positive impact on the world through sustainable and mindful choices in fashion and lifestyle.

Known by her social media handle, @mummyontheroll, Meghal’s digital presence reflects her passion for empowering others, sharing insights into her journey as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for sustainable living. Her content provides a glimpse into her dynamic lifestyle, inspiring many with her dedication to family, work, and social responsibility. As she steps into her new roles on both national and international stages, Meghal Sahni continues to be a role model for sustainable entrepreneurship and empowerment. Through her achievements and her influence, she is committed to inspiring others to embrace sustainability, purpose, and grace in all aspects of life.