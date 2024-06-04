Meghan Markle, Prince Harry host pre-birthday party for Princess Lilibet in California

Washington [US], June 4 : In a heartwarming celebration, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embraced the joy of family as they hosted a pre-birthday party for their beloved daughter, Princess Lilibet, ahead of her third birthday on June 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed friends and family to their Montecito home in California over the weekend, kicking off the festivities in true royal style, confirms People magazine.

Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, affectionately known as Lili, was born in California in June 2021 after the Sussexes embarked on a new chapter of their lives away from the confines of royal tradition.

Named in honour of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana, Lilibet's birth brought immense joy to her parents and family.

The celebration over the weekend was joined by close friends and family members, according to People magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan have raised their children, Prince Archie, now 5, and Princess Lilibet, away from the scrutiny of the public eye.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared glimpses of their family life with the public, offering intimate portraits and anecdotes that highlight the joys and challenges of parenthood.

From Lilibet's endearing smile to Archie's playful nature, the Sussexes have delighted fans with their candid reflections on family life.

